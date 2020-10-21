Paula K. Madison, 74, of Butler passed away at Allegheny General Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
She was born April 27, 1946, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Graham and Angeline (Matuke) Madison.
Paula was a very driven and motivated animal activist. She enjoyed reading and music, but above all else, loved to spend time with her family.
She was the loving mother of four daughters and one son.
She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.
MADISON - Services for Paula K. Madison, who died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
