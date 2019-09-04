Pauline H. Kovach Maillet, 89, of Butler passed away on Saturday at Elmcroft of Saxonburg.
Born Aug. 19, 1930, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Ludvika Zhardnik Kovach.
She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic (formerly St. Stanislaus) Church in Lyndora.
In addition to working at several Butler businesses, Pauline was formerly employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, and by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Washington, D.C.
She belonged to the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Pauline is survived by three sisters, Margaret Sheppeck of Renfrew, Agnes Terbovich of Highfield, and Theresa Fowler and her husband, Roy, of Pittsburgh; and a number of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
MAILLET - Friends of Pauline H. Kovach Maillet, who died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, will be received from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian, with the Rev. Will Wuenschel officiating.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019