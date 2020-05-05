Paulina Takach Fennell of Butler passed away May 1, 2020. She was 95.
Paulina was born Sept. 7, 1924, to Paul Takach and Mary Hospodar Takach, immigrants from Slovakia, who met, married and raised their family in Leechburg, where Paul worked for Allegheny Ludlum Steel. Paulina was their youngest daughter and the fifth of their six children.
After Paulina graduated from Leechburg High School in 1942, she went to work in the business office of Allegheny Ludlum at West Leechburg. On Dec. 31, 1945, a co-worker, Edwina Fennell, set Paulina up on a blind date with her brother, James S. Fennell Sr., who had served in the Eighth Army Air Corps in Europe during World War II. Paulina married Jim on June 26, 1948.
After several moves related to Jim's career, the Fennell family settled in Butler in 1961. Paulina and Jim raised six children and were married for 63 years, until Jim passed away in March 2012.
For most of her life, Paulina was a full-time wife and mother. With the encouragement of her daughter, Kathleen, Paulina began working outside the home in the mid 1970s, eventually becoming assistant manager of the Altmeyer's Home Store, then in downtown Butler. After her retirement from Altmeyer's, she continued to work at the Bon Ton department store until 1991.
Paulina is survived by five of her children, James S. Fennell Jr. of Beaumont, Texas (Jeanne Briskey); John Fennell of Butler, Richard Fennell of Alexandria, Va., (Nancy Seck), Marcia Fennell Kostic of Pittsburgh (John Kostic), and Sandra Fennell of Murrysville.
Her daughter, Kathleen Fennell Briggs (Steve Briggs) preceded her in death.
Paulina is also survived by her grandchildren, Mark (Dana) Fennell of Harleysville, Pa., Rebecca (Benjamin) Hall of Pearland, Texas, Karen (Jordan) Spindle of Tyler, Texas, David (Nicole) Fennell of Houston, Texas, Katherine (Luke) Palumbo of Kingwood, Texas, Kevin (Alicia) Briggs of Aldie, Va., Bryan Fennell of Washington, D.C., Erik and Andrew Fennell of Rockville, Md., Victor and Sean Patrick Dryer of Pittsburgh, and Mary Kathleen and Clare Dryer of Murrysville; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, her husband and her daughter, Paulina was preceded in death by her three sisters, Mary (Michael) Ondrey, Anna (Joseph) Strapac and Elizabeth (Edwin) Nowacki; two brothers, Paul and John (Mary) Takach; and two nephews.
Paulina was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic parish in Butler. Her interests, many of which she has passed on to her children and grandchildren, included reading, cooking, word puzzles, musicals, "Wheel of Fortune," "Jeopardy" and classic movies.
Paulina was reserved and considered shy in her younger days, but her family and friends came to know her quiet but often mischievous sense of humor, which was with her even in her last days. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Her children wish to thank the staff at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, for their love and care for Mom since October 2017.
FENNELL - Due to the current situation caused by the pandemic, private services and burial for Paulina Takach Fennell, who died Friday, May 1, 2020, were held for her family.
A public memorial service will be held and announced at a later time. Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler, PA 16001, or to the American Heart Association.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
