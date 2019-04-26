Pauline Hoffman, 82, of Economy passed away peacefully on Wednesday.
Born Jan. 29, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. And Bertha "Mae" Earley; the beloved wife of James C. Hoffman, whom she married on Oct. 22, 1955; the loving mother of Carol (George) Nicoletti, Linda Hoffman (Theresa Vucsko), and Cathy (the late Todd) Brenneman; dear grandma of Brian (Ibet), Amy, Kevin (Samantha), and Scott; and sister of Beatrice Tincha.
HOFFMAN - Family and friends of Pauline Hoffman, who died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Susan Irons officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday following the service in Oak Grove Cemetery in Chicora.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019