Pauline Hoffman (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA
16066
(724)-772-8800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Township, PA
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Township, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Chicora, PA
Pauline Hoffman, 82, of Economy passed away peacefully on Wednesday.
Born Jan. 29, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. And Bertha "Mae" Earley; the beloved wife of James C. Hoffman, whom she married on Oct. 22, 1955; the loving mother of Carol (George) Nicoletti, Linda Hoffman (Theresa Vucsko), and Cathy (the late Todd) Brenneman; dear grandma of Brian (Ibet), Amy, Kevin (Samantha), and Scott; and sister of Beatrice Tincha.
HOFFMAN - Family and friends of Pauline Hoffman, who died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Susan Irons officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday following the service in Oak Grove Cemetery in Chicora.
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com to view this tribute and send online condolences.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019
