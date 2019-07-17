Pauline M. Tebay, 90, of Butler, formerly of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday.
Pauline was born Oct. 12, 1928, in Kittanning. She was the daughter of the late John Coachman and the late Josephine Harcola Coachman.
Pauline was a wonderful homemaker and a member of the White Shrine, the Order of the Eastern Star and the sewing groups at the Unionville Presbyterian Church and the West Sunbury Presbyterian Church.
Pauline made a number of quilts over the years, including one for each of her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed watching "Jeopardy!" and Westerns on TV, and loved gambling at the casino.
Pauline is survived by one daughter, Barbara A. Brenneman (Howard Gahagen) of Summerville; one son, Dean (Chris) Greenawalt of Sligo; two stepdaughters, Barbara K. (James) Lynn of Conneaut Lake, and Belinda Marchinoski of Hooker; three step sons, Gerald, Keith and Harry Tebay, all of Butler; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a number of stepgrandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Tebay; one son; and one stepson.
Being the last surviving member of the John Coachman family, she was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
TEBAY - The family of Pauline M. Tebay, who died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Edmundson officiating.
Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
If desired, online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoughfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 17, 2019