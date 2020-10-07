1/
Pauline W. "Polly" Bachman
1930 - 2020
Pauline W. "Polly" Bachman, 90, of Butler passed away Oct. 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 2, 1930, in Perrysville, Allegheny County, and was the daughter of the late Floyd V. Winner and Pauline (Nixon) Winner.

After graduating from high school, she went on to Thiel College, where she received her Bachelor of Education. Mrs. Bachman worked for the Allegheny and Delaware counties as a school teacher for three years. She volunteered at Connoquenessing Meals on Wheels, and was a longtime secretary for the Franklin Township Planning Commission.

Mrs. Bachman served on church council, and was an usher, lector and a former Sunday school teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Gordon S. Bachman, whom she married Aug. 20, 1954; one son, Scott Bachman and his wife, Margaret, of Smithfield, Va.; one daughter, Pamela Weaver and her husband, Todd, of Keene, N.H.; and five grandchildren, Stephen Weaver, Katie (Caitlin) Weaver, Audrey Bachman, Samuel Bachman and Danner Bachman.

BACHMAN - According to her wishes, there will be no public visitation for Pauline W. "Polly" Bachman, who died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

A private service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Dr., Butler, with Pastor Joel Benson officiating.

Private entombment took place at Chapel of All Faiths Mausoleum at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Memorial Fund, 120 Sunset Dr., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 7, 2020.
