Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Elizabeth Wamboldt. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Pearl Elizabeth Wamboldt, 100, of Slippery Rock passed away Friday evening at the home of her daughter, Karen, her son-in-law, Dan, and her grandsons, Jesse and Jacob, with whom she made her home.

Pearl was born on April 10, 1919, in Claytonia, and was the daughter of the late Robert Thompson and the late Florence Wolford Thompson.

Pearl was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and was a member of the Butler Order of the Eastern Star.

She was employed as a matron at the Butler County Prison and was a secretary for Northern Butler County School District.

Pearl loved to sing and play the piano and organ. She also performed in many of her high school musicals, some as the lead role.

Pearl is survived by six children, Karen E. (Daniel) Shipton of Slippery Rock, Harold J. (Robin) Wamboldt of Philipsburg, Pa., Geraldine Gardner of New Castle, Charles J. (Linda) Wamboldt Jr. of St. Louis, Mo., Richard F. (Janet) Wamboldt of Mercer, and Lucinda C. Sheppeck of Butler; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Kathryn Luppe of Butler.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Wamboldt Sr.; three sisters; two brothers; one daughter-in-law; and two sons-in-law.

WAMBOLDT - Visitation for Pearl Elizabeth Wamboldt, who died Friday, June 14, 2019, will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 244 Halston Road, Slippery Rock.

A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Earl Dykes officiating. A luncheon will follow.

Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 444 Liberty Avenue #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

If desired, online condolences can be submitted at



Pearl Elizabeth Wamboldt, 100, of Slippery Rock passed away Friday evening at the home of her daughter, Karen, her son-in-law, Dan, and her grandsons, Jesse and Jacob, with whom she made her home.Pearl was born on April 10, 1919, in Claytonia, and was the daughter of the late Robert Thompson and the late Florence Wolford Thompson.Pearl was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and was a member of the Butler Order of the Eastern Star.She was employed as a matron at the Butler County Prison and was a secretary for Northern Butler County School District.Pearl loved to sing and play the piano and organ. She also performed in many of her high school musicals, some as the lead role.Pearl is survived by six children, Karen E. (Daniel) Shipton of Slippery Rock, Harold J. (Robin) Wamboldt of Philipsburg, Pa., Geraldine Gardner of New Castle, Charles J. (Linda) Wamboldt Jr. of St. Louis, Mo., Richard F. (Janet) Wamboldt of Mercer, and Lucinda C. Sheppeck of Butler; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Kathryn Luppe of Butler.Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Wamboldt Sr.; three sisters; two brothers; one daughter-in-law; and two sons-in-law.WAMBOLDT - Visitation for Pearl Elizabeth Wamboldt, who died Friday, June 14, 2019, will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 244 Halston Road, Slippery Rock.A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Earl Dykes officiating. A luncheon will follow.Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.Arrangements were handled by William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 444 Liberty Avenue #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.If desired, online condolences can be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.