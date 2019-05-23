Pearl G. Baysura died peacefully at home on Monday.
Pearl formerly lived in Fort Myers, Fla.,before returning home to Butler.
Pearl worked for many years in retail. She loved bingo and living in Florida.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Doc) Mueller of Freeport, Andrew (fiancée Nancy Buzzard) Baysura of Slippery Rock, Joseph Baysura of Mineral, Va., and Kim (Brian) Leroy of Butler.
She had four grandchildren, Danyale (John) Davis of Chesapeake, Va., Renee (fiancé Sam Wiley) Leroy of Freeport,Rebecca Leroy of Butler, and Anna and Andrew Joseph Baysura of Mineral, Va.
She hadtwo step grandchildren, Robert Mueller of Lumberton, N.J., and Jennifer McSweeney of Reading, Pa.; and three great-grandchildren, Bryce, Cameron and Jax Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; her parents;two brothers; and a sister.
BAYSURA - A funeral Mass for Pearl G. Baysura, who died Monday, May 20, 2019, will be held at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church in Lyndora, on a date to be announced.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 23, 2019