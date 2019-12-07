Pearl M. (Kretzer) McCloskey passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of late Kenneth McCloskey; and mother of Nancy (Rudy) Milcic, Barb McClelland, Sue McCloskey, Connie (Russ) Kelley, Ken (Jacquie) McCloskey and Chris McCloskey.
She is also survived by 14 grandkids, 13 great-grandkids and one great-great-grandkid.
She has been joined in Heaven with her grandkids, Brian and Mark.
MCCLOSKEY - A church service only for Pearl M. (Kretzer) McCloskey, who died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Gospel Fellowship Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of cards to the family, we ask for donations to be made directly to the church in her memory.
