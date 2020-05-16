Pearl R. Birch-Scott, 92, of Lower Burrell, Harmarville, and recently of Apollo, passed away peacefully Thursday at Quality Life Services.
She was born in New Kensington on Sept. 11, 1927, to the late Harry and Margaret (Shadle) Gregg.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Calvin Birch Sr.; and survived by their two children, Margaret "Peg" (the late Arthur) Birch Scisciani, of Middlesex Township and Calvin (Susan) Birch Jr., of Boise, Idaho; and grandson Luke Birch.
She was also preceded in death by her second husband, the late James Scott I, who had one child, the late James Scott, II, who is survived by his wife Donna; three granddaughters, Valerie Scott of Texas, Alexandra (Ernest) Fisher of Oakmont, and Caralyn Scott; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Fisher.
Pearl was also preceded in death by her brother, Edgar Gregg, and sister, Anna Mae Kiebler Birch.
Pearl is also survived by her fiancé, Lou Smith, with whom she made her home for the last 15 years, and he will miss her greatly.
She is also survived by her aunt, Dorothy Moore of Lower Burrell; and her uncle, Paul (Dorothy) Shadle Sr. of New Kensington; and several nieces and nephews.
She retired from the Pittsburgh Field Club after 35 years. A hostess and waitress, she enjoyed welcoming guests and seeing to their needs. She loved to cook and entertain as well as working in her gardens and traveling.
Although she had practiced several faiths during her life, she was mostly recently a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell.
BIRCH-SCOTT - Visitation for Pearl R. Birch-Scott, who died Thursday, May 14, 2020, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, following the current restrictions, guidelines, and wearing a mask upon entering, at Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell, followed by private internment at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to any animal rescue shelter of their choice.
For more information, visit www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.