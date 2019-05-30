Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry Allen Griffie. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Perry Allen Griffie, 61, of East Brady passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and children on Wednesday.

Perry was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He worked for Pullman- Standard for several years before its closure. He then worked for Amerikohl Mining for 26 years as an equipment operator.

Perry spent many years bartending and was bartending at the American Legion Post 488, before his illness.

He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his dog, Diezel.

Perry loved his family very much, especially his five grandchildren. He prided himself on his strength and work ethic, and was a fighter to the very end.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, humor, and ability to fix anything. This man left an impression on everyone he met and the positive memories are endless.

He was a loving husband, father, Poppy and friend.

Perry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Conner Griffie; two daughters, Renee Wetzel and her husband, Kevin, of Sligo, and Christina Cashmere and her husband, Keith, of East Brady; a son, Dustin Griffie and his wife, Melissa, of East Brady; his grandchildren, Cheyanne Smith, Kya and Kolstin Wetzel, and Jase and Emalyn Griffie; his mother-in-law, Jacqueline Conner; five sisters; six brothers; and several extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Valetta and James Claypoole; his mother, Ellen Griffie; his father-in-law, Williard Conner; and too many close friends.

A special thank-you to the staff at Dr. Onufrey's office, Concordia, and Good Samaritan Hospice. Your support and kindness will not be forgotten.

GRIFFIE - At his request, there will be no visitation or services for Perry Allen Griffie, who died Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests monetary donations be made in Perry's honor to the American Legion Post 488, 975 SR 68, East Brady, PA 16028.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting







Perry Allen Griffie, 61, of East Brady passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and children on Wednesday.Perry was a veteran of the U.S. Army.He worked for Pullman- Standard for several years before its closure. He then worked for Amerikohl Mining for 26 years as an equipment operator.Perry spent many years bartending and was bartending at the American Legion Post 488, before his illness.He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his dog, Diezel.Perry loved his family very much, especially his five grandchildren. He prided himself on his strength and work ethic, and was a fighter to the very end.He will be remembered for his quick wit, humor, and ability to fix anything. This man left an impression on everyone he met and the positive memories are endless.He was a loving husband, father, Poppy and friend.Perry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Conner Griffie; two daughters, Renee Wetzel and her husband, Kevin, of Sligo, and Christina Cashmere and her husband, Keith, of East Brady; a son, Dustin Griffie and his wife, Melissa, of East Brady; his grandchildren, Cheyanne Smith, Kya and Kolstin Wetzel, and Jase and Emalyn Griffie; his mother-in-law, Jacqueline Conner; five sisters; six brothers; and several extended family members.He was preceded in death by his parents, Valetta and James Claypoole; his mother, Ellen Griffie; his father-in-law, Williard Conner; and too many close friends.A special thank-you to the staff at Dr. Onufrey's office, Concordia, and Good Samaritan Hospice. Your support and kindness will not be forgotten.GRIFFIE - At his request, there will be no visitation or services for Perry Allen Griffie, who died Wednesday, May 29, 2019.Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests monetary donations be made in Perry's honor to the American Legion Post 488, 975 SR 68, East Brady, PA 16028.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close