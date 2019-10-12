Butler Eagle

Peter Bowlden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Bowlden.
Service Information
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-4042
Obituary
Send Flowers

Peter Bowlden, 64, of Butler, formerly of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He was the son of Agnes "Rusty" and the late Dr. Henry J. Bowlden.
Peter was known to be a loving father and husband. He was an H.O. train and guitar enthusiast.
He was the husband of Faith Farley Bowlden;father of Jennifer Bowlden and Marjorie (Timothy) Schurr;and the brother of Sara Bowlden.
BOWLDEN - Services will be held privately for Peter Bowlden, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.