Peter Bowlden, 64, of Butler, formerly of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He was the son of Agnes "Rusty" and the late Dr. Henry J. Bowlden.
Peter was known to be a loving father and husband. He was an H.O. train and guitar enthusiast.
He was the husband of Faith Farley Bowlden;father of Jennifer Bowlden and Marjorie (Timothy) Schurr;and the brother of Sara Bowlden.
BOWLDEN - Services will be held privately for Peter Bowlden, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019