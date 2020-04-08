Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter L. Perotti. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter L. Perotti, 78, of Franklin Township passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Born March 5, 1942, in Creekside, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward Perotti and Olive Rearick Perotti.

Peter was a veteran of the U.S. Army. While serving from 1961 until 1964, he achieved the rank of sergeant (E-5) and served proudly in France.

He was a member of the Men's Breakfast Group and the Wednesday Morning Bible Study of First United Methodist Church in Butler.

He was employed by Ohio Bell Telephone Co., the Ball Glass Bottle Plant of Port Allegany, Pa., and Bay Valley Foods (formerly the Heinz Co.), from which he retired.

Peter volunteered for numerous organizations including as an EMT and EMT trainer, with 4-H, and as a youth leader for several churches. He enjoyed classical music, and European history and art.

Peter was a beloved family man and friend and he will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Peter leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Linda Margo Perotti, whom he married on Dec. 5, 1964; his children, Dr. Erin (Paige) Perotti-Orcutt of Seattle, Wash., and Matthew (Rebecca) Perotti of Butler; his goddaughter, Ariane (Robb) O'Daffer; his grandchildren, Shayla and Lorelei Perotti-Orcutt, Julianna, Wesley and Clara Joy Perotti, and Orley O'Daffer; his siblings, Daniel Perotti of Elderton, Pa., and Florence Jackson of Columbus, Ohio; and three nephews.

In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his son, Michael Perotti; and his brother, Edward Perotti.

PEROTTI - Due to the recent public health concerns, a memorial service for Peter L. Perotti, who died Sunday, April 5, 2020, will take place at a later date at the Butler Assembly of God.

Peter will be laid to rest at Hillview Cemetery, Kepples Corners, in Chicora.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Donations may be made in Peter's honor to Butler Ambulance Services, 106 1st St., Butler, PA 16001, or to the Prospect Community Library, 357 Main St., P.O. Box 257, Prospect, PA 16052.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







Peter L. Perotti, 78, of Franklin Township passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 5, 2020.Born March 5, 1942, in Creekside, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward Perotti and Olive Rearick Perotti.Peter was a veteran of the U.S. Army. While serving from 1961 until 1964, he achieved the rank of sergeant (E-5) and served proudly in France.He was a member of the Men's Breakfast Group and the Wednesday Morning Bible Study of First United Methodist Church in Butler.He was employed by Ohio Bell Telephone Co., the Ball Glass Bottle Plant of Port Allegany, Pa., and Bay Valley Foods (formerly the Heinz Co.), from which he retired.Peter volunteered for numerous organizations including as an EMT and EMT trainer, with 4-H, and as a youth leader for several churches. He enjoyed classical music, and European history and art.Peter was a beloved family man and friend and he will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.Peter leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years, Linda Margo Perotti, whom he married on Dec. 5, 1964; his children, Dr. Erin (Paige) Perotti-Orcutt of Seattle, Wash., and Matthew (Rebecca) Perotti of Butler; his goddaughter, Ariane (Robb) O'Daffer; his grandchildren, Shayla and Lorelei Perotti-Orcutt, Julianna, Wesley and Clara Joy Perotti, and Orley O'Daffer; his siblings, Daniel Perotti of Elderton, Pa., and Florence Jackson of Columbus, Ohio; and three nephews.In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his son, Michael Perotti; and his brother, Edward Perotti.PEROTTI - Due to the recent public health concerns, a memorial service for Peter L. Perotti, who died Sunday, April 5, 2020, will take place at a later date at the Butler Assembly of God.Peter will be laid to rest at Hillview Cemetery, Kepples Corners, in Chicora.Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.Donations may be made in Peter's honor to Butler Ambulance Services, 106 1st St., Butler, PA 16001, or to the Prospect Community Library, 357 Main St., P.O. Box 257, Prospect, PA 16052.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close