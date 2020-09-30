1/1
Peter Paul Bosin
Peter Paul Revi Bosin, 76, of Bluffton, S.C., died in Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Natrona Heights. He was the son of the late Martino G. and Lena Revi Bosin of West Leechburg.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Clarion State University in Clarion. In addition, he received a master's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He was employed by Burrell School District of Lower Burrell for 35 years. He served as head of the biology and science department. He held the position of drivers education instructor and taught Earth and space science.

In 1974, working as assistant baseball coach along with his brother, James Bosin as coach, the school baseball team was taken to the WPIAL Championship and won. He was selected to the position of golf coach for the school in 1995. In 1998, his student, Nate Speer, won the school's first ever WPIAL golf title. In 2000, he was listed in "Who's Who of American Teachers." He retired from teaching in 2002.

The Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center of Leechburg employed him in 2003. His position as doorman and delivery service driver was held for 15 years. In 2018, after moving to Bluffton, S.C., he was employed part-time as a shuttle driver by Montage Palmetto Bluff, a five-star resort in South Carolina.

He was a resident of Gilpin Township for 44 years. In that time, he served as chairman of the board of Gilpin Township supervisors. He also served as police commissioner for 10 years. He was an avid member of the NRA, Knights of Columbus and Hillcrest Country Club Golf. Recently, he joined the Hunting and Fishing Club and the Italian Club of Sun City, S.C.

He was a past member of Christ the King Parish of Leechburg. He was a current member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church of Bluffton, S.C.

He loved fishing, hunting, canoe trips, biking, traveling and reading.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Adeline Vallosio Bosin; a sister, Mary Spachtholz of Ford City; two brothers, James (Judith) Bosin of Butler, and Martin D. (Janet) Bosin of Greensburg; and many nieces and nephews.

BOSIN - Friends of Peter Paul Revi Bosin, who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Leechburg, Gilpin Township.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Parish with the Rev. Monsignor Larry J. Kulick and the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., concelebrating.

Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell.

All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg.

Condolences to the Bosin family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Christ the King Parish
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Christ the King Parish
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 30, 2020
Adeline and and family, may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
Margie Kardos
Acquaintance
September 29, 2020
To Mr. Jim Bosin and the entire Bosin family. I am sure you know there were many who enjoyed Mr.Bosin’s humor and love of teaching.... such a blessing to have been in his class . A special man... may God’s blessings of wonderful memories be with you.
Pia Olinger
Student
September 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dennis Soulier
September 29, 2020
Are thoughts and prays are with you. May Peter Rest In Peace. Denny Soulier Family.
Denny Soulier
Family
September 28, 2020
Adeline,

I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Pete. I remember so many nights playing video games and hanging out in your guys basement while Todd and I were kids. I didn’t realize all the sports he coached and the even greater success he and his athletes were able to attain. I cherish these memories of my family in Pennsylvania. Forever loved.
Eric Soulier
Family
September 27, 2020
Pete was our "pool boy" for Tuesday ladies night until moving to Bluffton. Lots of fun, winning smile , trusted friend. Best of the best..that's "our Pete". ❤
Kathleen L Kistler
Friend
