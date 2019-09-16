Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip J. Codispot. View Sign Service Information Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City 306 Bessemer Ave. Grove City , PA 16127 (724)-458-7790 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City 306 Bessemer Ave. Grove City , PA 16127 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Harrisville United Methodist Church 301 S. Main St. Harrisville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Philip J. Codispot of Harrisville passed away Friday evening, Sept. 13, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh following an extended illness with his family by his side.

Phil was born in Maplewood, W.Va., on July 21, 1942, to Nick and Justine (Vandal) Codispot. He married Carol Bowser on Jan. 10, 1976.

Phil was raised in Butler and attended St. Michael's school. He received a B.S. in finance from Slippery Rock University.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968.

Phil was employed for 36 years by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the State Tax equalization board department as an accountant. He also worked at Natili's Restaurant in Butler as a part-time bartender.

Phil's extraordinary work ethic began as an 8-year-old child helping his family and continued without complaint while raising seven children. He was a selfless man who treated everyone he ever knew equally.

Phil was ill for the past two years and faced these health challenges with strength and the love of his family who were his greatest joy. These past few weeks his heart was full but tired.

Phil is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol; six children, Cliff Codispot and his wife, Kristina, of East Brady, Quentin Codispot of Grove City, Brian Codispot and his wife, Amy, of Baden, Tara Bennett and her husband, Jerry, of Grove City, Ashley Codispot and Adam Polachek of Harrisville, and Brett Codispot and his wife, Samantha, of Baden; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy, Jada, Kentin, Mira, Trey, Natalee and Adria Codispot and Bryce, Brooke and Paytyn Bennett; a great-granddaughter, Allyson Codispot; two sisters, Sue Detrick and her husband, Chris, of West Sunbury and Phyllis Schnur of East Brady; and his mother-in-law, Greta Bowser of Grove City.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Robert Bowser; and his son, Derek J.J. Codispot.

CODISPOT - Friends of Philip J. Codispot, who died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Harrisville United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Harrisville.

Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery, Harrisville, with military honors.

Memorial donations in Phil's name would be appreciated and can be made to the .







