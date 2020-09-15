Philip W. Goeppner, 73, of Harrisville passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at home.
Philip was born Aug. 23, 1947, in Butler, and was the son of the late Raymond and Leona Shera Goeppner.
Philip graduated from Butler High School and attended technical school for two years.
He married Maryanne Higgins; she survives.
Philip retired from Polk State School as a welder. He previously worked at Moraine State Park for 10 years doing maintenance.
Philip proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968 until 1971.
Philip was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish. He took great joy in going for long walks in the woods with his dog, "Duce."
Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Maryanne of Harrisville, formerly of New York City; his daughters, Stacey A. File of Cranberry Township, and Kimberly A. Goeppner; his grandsons, Derrick M. File and Jakob E. File; a sister, Nancy Nicklas and her husband, Terry; his brother, Thomas Goeppner Sr.; and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Raymond Goeppner.
GOEPPNER - Services for Philip W. Goeppner, who died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, will take place at the convenience of the family.
The Jamison McKinley Funeral Home in Harrisville is assisting the family with the arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.jamisonfuneralhome.com
