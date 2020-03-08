Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis A. Rikal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis A. (Houllion) Rikal, 81, of Butler died Wednesday at her home.



Born Jan. 17, 1939, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Lucian and Geraldine Houllion.



She was a bank teller for 25 years. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and also attended St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.



Surviving are her two sons, Rudolf J. "Jamie" Rikal of Tucson, Ariz., and Dirk A. Rikal of Butler; two daughters, Richelle Rikal-Hartley and Mrs. Stephen (Jerri J.) Slagle, both of Butler; her six grandchildren, Jamie-Lynn Rikal of Tucson, Ariz., Kammerin Rikal, Hannah Hartley, Hunter Hartley, Donavan Slagle and Payton Slagle; and two great-grandchildren.



Also surviving are two brothers, Eugene and Bernard Houllion.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolf (Rudy) J. Rikal; and one infant son; her sister, Diane (Houllion) Emery; and her brother, Regis Houllion.



RIKAL - Friends of Phyllis (Houllion) Rikal, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, will gather for a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.



Arrangements completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 226 Greater Butler Mart, Butler, PA 16001.



For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



