Phyllis C. Graham, 52, of Butler passed away Friday at her residence.
She was born Dec. 7, 1966, in Butler, the daughter of Warren McCommon of Butler and the late Wilma (Day) McCommon.
Phyllis was a graduate of Butler High School and worked for B & T Auto.
She enjoyed traveling, scrapbooking and making cards. She especially enjoyed her time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her father, Warren McCommon; her husband of 35 years, John M. Graham of Butler; her daughters, Heather (Joseph) Gigliotti of Butler and Heidi Graham of Allison Park; four grandchildren, Joseph R., Sophia, Penelope, and John; three sisters, Elaine (Butch Phipps) McCommon of Butler, Arlene (Tom) Singer of Butler and Sherrie Montgomery of Fenelton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and her daughter, Hillary.
GRAHAM - Friends of Phyllis C. Graham, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Burial will be private.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019