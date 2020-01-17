Phyllis H. Wahler, 90, of Butler passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at her home.
Born Dec. 28, 1929, in Butler, she was the daughter of Harry R. Morrison and Cecelia H. Lassinger Morrison.
Phyllis attended Community Alliance Church.
Phyllis enjoyed cooking.
Surviving are three sons, Ron Wahler of Butler, Tim (Lisa) Wahler of Butler, and Larry (Laura) Wahler of Butler; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; one sister, Marjorie Wahler of Texas; one brother, Ralph (Lois) Morrison of Butler; and one sister-in-law, Margaret Morrison of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Theodore Wahler, who died on Feb. 15, 2007; three brothers; five sisters; and one grandmother.
WAHLER - There will be no visitation or services for Phyllis H. Wahler, who died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Private interment was held at Gruenwald Cemetery.
Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 17, 2020