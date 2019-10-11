Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis I. Hindman. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis I. Hindman, 76, of Butler passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born Feb. 26, 1943, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Paul Young and Sally (Hesidence) Young.

Phyllis was retired from the AK Steel plant in Butler and previously was a seamstress.

She was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church and also the Women's Auxiliary of the East Butler Fireman's Club.

She enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, John M. "Bucky" Hindman Jr., whom she married July 4, 1992; three children, Lisa (Peter) Brusamonti of Fenelton, William (Lisa) Povlick of Butler, and Dave Povlick of Woodbine; four stepchildren, Melissa Hindman of West Sunbury, John B. Hindman of Renfrew, Dawn (William) Norton of New Milford, Pa., and Vance (Stacie) Hindman of Butler; three grandchildren, Brianna Brusamonti, Brayden Povlick and Coltyn Povlick; seven stepgrandchildren, Stephanie (Larry) Minto, C.J. (Jessie) Fry, Josh Fry, Will J. Norton, Brayden Norton, Toni (Alec) Damico and Greg Barry; four stepgreat-grandchildren, Larry Minto, Brooklyn Minto, Devyn Fry and Garrett Fry; two brothers, Paul (Alice) Young and Ron (Ann) Young, all of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gary and Terry Young.

HINDMAN - There will not be a visitation for Phyllis I. Hindman, who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center. The Rev. Matt McClain will officiate.

Interment will follow in St. Wendelin's Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

