Phyllis J. Stewart, 91, of Worthington, formerly of Saxonburg, passed away on Wednesday at Sugar Creek Rest in Worthington
Born Jan. 25, 1928, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of Alvin Lucas and Geneva Furlong Lucas.
Phyllis had worked as a cashier.
She enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Surviving are her son, Donald B. (Laura Sue) Stewart of Kittanning; her daughter, Susan L. (Randy) Spencer of Sigel; and one sister, Medora Crooks of Apollo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Donald Stewart, who passed away on April 20, 2017.
STEWART - There will be no visitation or services for Phyllis J. Stewart, who died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Private graveside services were held at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle from July 27 to July 28, 2019