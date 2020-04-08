Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Marie Stienstra. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Marie Stienstra passed peacefully from this world on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Arbor Hospice in Saline, Mich.

She was born on June 25, 1930, in Harmarville, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Anton Barbish and Mary (Tomsic) Barbish.

She was a 1949 graduate of Oakmont High School.

She lived most of her life in the Western Pennsylvania area, including 14 years in Butler, and the last five years in Ann Arbor, Mich.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Butler, and a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Oakmont.

She retired from Forbes Regional Hospital, where she had been a patient care assistant for many years.

Her love for the Lord and her family was evident throughout her life. She loved learning, was a treasure trove of family history, had a knack for connecting with people because she was truly interested in their stories, was known for crocheting afghans, and loved being with her family.

Those who will cherish her memory most are her four children, Pamela (James) Evans of Butler, Patricia (Ronald) Speck of Mount Holly, N.C., Arthur (Anna Pyshnik) Stienstra of Wexford, and Aurora Stienstra of Ann Arbor, Mich.; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Jamie) Speck, Jennifer (Kendall) Pelling, Melissa McGinnis, Jeffrey Evans, David Evans, Anna A. Stienstra, Katherine Stienstra, John Stienstra, Asa Brown and Elisa Brown; four great-grandchildren, Lucia Pelling, Rosa Pelling, Aidan McGinnis and Benjamin McGinnis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lillian Barbish; and her three brothers, Anthony, Phillip and Paul Barbish.

She was dearly loved.

STIENSTRA - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Phyllis Marie Stienstra, who died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 241 Freeport Road, Butler, PA 16002, or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1261 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.

