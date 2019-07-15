Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly A. Stoughton. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Polly A. Stoughton, 79, of Concord Township, Chicora, died Saturday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.

Born May 4, 1940, in the converted Pisor School House, Washington Township, Butler County, Polly was the daughter of the late Gilbert Y. and Daisy Pisor Claypoole.

On Nov. 23, 1957, Polly married Harold Stoughton at Ridgeville Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2008.

She was a homemaker and worked side by side with Harold on the family farm.

In her youth, Polly grew up on a farm, milking cows and working in the fields, often barefooted in order to save her shoes for church and school.

Polly took pride in her baking of pies and cream puffs for dinners at Zion Lutheran Church, of which she was a member, and other special events. During harvest time, she and her mother-in-law would prepare holiday-size meals to feed all the farm help. She also enjoyed quilting and cross-stitching.

Polly is survived by four children, Dr. Thomas L. Stoughton and his wife, Susan, of Florence, S.C., JoAnn Reed and her husband, Ray, of Deltona, Fla., Arlene Smith and her husband, John, and Lewis Stoughton and his wife, Stacy, all of Chicora; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, her twin, Nellie Shields and her husband, Jim, of Forestville and Elsie Jordan of Sandy Lake.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters; and a grandchild.

STOUGHTON - Friends of Polly A. Stoughton, who died Saturday, July 13, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, 266 Zion Church Road, Chicora, where a funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Ginger DiTullio and the Rev. Glenn Kohlhepp officiating.

Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting



