Pryor Orman Berry Jr.
1927 - 2020
Pryor Orman Berry Jr., 93, of Chicora, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in the company of his family while under the care of Butler VNA Hospice.

He was born April 29, 1927, in Petrolia, the son of Effie Viola (Gaiser) and Pryor O. Berry Sr. Pryor was a lifetime resident of the area.

He honorably served his country as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was first called into service during his junior year of high school in 1945, and after returning home, he graduated from Karns City High School in 1947. He remained in the Reserve until being called back into service as a machinist mate 3rd class during the Korean War.

Pryor worked in numerous departments at Witco, now Sonneborn, for 42½ years, until his retirement as a waste water treatment operator in 1989. He was also an independent oil producer for many years. In the 1970s, Pryor also ran a small television repair business.

He was a member of St. John's Reformed Church in Chicora, and belonged to the Connoquenessing Lodge as well as the IOOF Butler Lodge 270.

Tinkering with his refurbished truck was one of his favorite hobbies. Those who knew him will remember his ability to fix almost anything.

He is survived by his sons, Roger Berry and his wife, Helen, of Chicora, Douglas Berry and his wife, Lesli, of Akron, Ohio, and Gregg Berry and his wife, Diana, of Chicora; his daughters, Susan Burket and her husband, Alva, of Chicora, and Kimberly Berry DVM of Chicora; his daughter-in-law, Heather (Berry) Boyd of Whitingham, Vt.; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Pryor was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 58 years, Dorothy Louise "Dotty" (Haas) Berry, whom he married on June 26, 1954, and who passed away on Jan. 18, 2013; his son, David Berry; one grandchild; his brother, Wayne Berry; and his sister, Doris Lerch.


Thank You for your service.
BERRY - Graveside services for Pryor Orman Berry Jr., who died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Cemetery with the Rev. John Pistorius officiating.

Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pryor's honor to a veterans' organization of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home.

To leave an online condolence or view a video tribute honoring Pryor's life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bear Creek Cemetery
