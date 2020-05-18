Rachel H. Lazaro Reges, 65, of Petrolia, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Petrolia.
She was born Jan. 16, 1955, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Elsie (Bziak) Lamperski.
Rachel enjoyed flea marketing and gambling. She also was a mini rancher who loved animals, especially her fur babies, the outdoors and gardening.
Surviving are her husband, Wm. "John" Reges of Petrolia; her sons, Michael (Kristi) Kopps of Portersville and Christopher (Lesa) Lazaro of Cranberry Township; three stepchildren, William Reges IV of California, Charity Reges of Mercer and Nicholas Reges of Butler; nine grandchildren, Mia, Emilee, Nevada, Michael Kopps II, Zachery, Tiffany, Leslie, Kyle and Levi; and three great-grandchildren, Link, Saria and Legend.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
REGES - There will be a private visitation for Rachel H. Lazaro Reges, who died Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor Joe Miller officiating.
Private burial at Allegheny Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2020.