Ralph A. Lukas, 87, of Freehold Township, N.J., passed away on Wednesday at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold.

Born in Brooklyn during the Great Depression, Ralph had lived in Staten Island and Butler, prior to settling here in 2017.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with the 1st Cavalry Division, where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars.

After the war, he went to work as an auto mechanic at Taverna Fuel and the City of New York. He was known as the best mechanic around.

Ralph loved his cars, especially his Buick Town & Country convertible.

Known by all as Pop, he was a handyman at heart and a jack-of-all trades, who loved to fish, hunt, go to drag races with his son, and spend time with his beautiful daughter.

Ralph adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they are blessed to have so many amazing memories with such a great man. He was the toughest guy in the neighborhood, quite the wise guy, and a hero to his family.He is survived by his children, Ralph Lukas and his wife, Diane, of Butler, Laura Lukas of Freehold Township, and Paul Lukas and his wife, Krisann, of Howell; his grandchildren, Ralph, Thomas, Melissa, Melanie, Emily, Danielle, Samantha and Hannah; and his great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Chasity, Laughlin, Annalise, Wes and Noah.

Ralph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Marie Lukas.

LUKAS - Visitation for Ralph A. Lukas, who died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road, Route 524, Freehold Township, with his funeral service to follow.

