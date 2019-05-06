Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Bowen McBride. View Sign Service Information Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 (724)-443-1505 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Bowen McBride passed away Friday at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.

He was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Yukon, W. Va., to Rufus B. McBride and Sally Maxine Wright McBride.

Ralph was a coal miner in Virginia for 17 years then moved his family to Pennsylvania and worked as a machinist. He spent his retirement years as a master woodworker.

He is survived by six children, Linda Shaffer, Betty (William) Lubbert, Sharon (Richard) Garver, Ralph (Diane Truver) McBride, Harry McBride and Annie (James) King, all of Butler County; he was dad to his oldest grandson Richard Regalski; grandpa to seven grandsons and four granddaughters; and great-grandpa to 16.

Also surviving are two sisters, Ella (Ed) Marrs of Virginia and Mamie Lou (Dean) Caudill of Mars; and his best friend, Charlie Lindsay, of Autumn Grove.

He was the favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews, and growing up in Virginia he was best friends with all his cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Fern Swim McBride; his granddaughter, Karen Jo Garver Woods; two brothers, Clarence and Rufus; and three sisters, Mary Jackson, Nancy Jackson and Elizabeth Bradley, all of Virginia.

Ralph never met a stranger and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He will be missed by everyone he ever met.

MCBRIDE - Friends of Ralph Bowen McBride, who died Friday, May 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Glade Run Cemetery.

Family suggests donations to Middlesex Volunteer Fire Co., Valencia, Pa., or Autumn Grove Nursing Home, Harrisville, Pa.

