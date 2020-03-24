Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph C. Morrison. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph C. Morrison, 92, of Butler, passed away March 22, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Butler, and was the son of the late Harry R. Morrison and Cecelia (Lassinger) Morrison.

Mr. Morrison was a graduate of Butler High School.

Ralph worked as a parts salesman for Superior Auto Parts in Butler for 39 years, retiring in 1990. Before holding that position, he worked as a butcher at the former A&P in Butler.

Mr. Morrison was a member of Meridian Presbyterian Church in Butler. He was the Sunday school treasurer and a member of the adult Bible study.

Mr. Morrison was a member of the South Butler Fire Co. and volunteered for Lifesteps in Butler, Snyder Health Care Center in Marienville, Pa., Butler VA Medical Center and for individuals in need. Ralph's greatest love was his family first, and flowers.

Ralph is survived by his loving spouse, Lois Shuler Morrison, whom he married in 2004; two daughters, Marsha (Terry) Webster of Fort Thomas, Ky., and Wendy (Richard) McKinnis of Leeper, Pa.; three stepsons, Jim (Linda) Shuler of Butler, Don (Carol) Shuler of Butler, and Robert (Lynda) Shuler of Butler; a stepdaughter, Kathy (Frank) Dittmer of Butler; a grandson, Jack Webster; two granddaughters, Heather (Jamie) Himmelberger and April McKinnis; three great-grandchildren, Shayla, Ashlyn and Jayse Himmelberger; 15 step grandchildren; 34 step great-grandchildren; and one step great-great-grandson; four sisters, Marjorie Wahler of Texas, Pearl (Don) Park of Medina, Ohio, Betty Butler of Butler, and Margaret Morrison of Butler; and two brothers, Art Kearns of Butler, and Clyde Hillard of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Jean Morrison, who passed away in 1999; six sisters; three brothers; and one step great-grandson.

MORRISON - Per his wishes, there will be no public viewing for Ralph C. Morrison, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Family and friends will be invited to a memorial service to celebrate the life of Ralph to be held at a later date and it will take place at Meridian Presbyterian Church.

Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ralph to Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



Ralph C. Morrison, 92, of Butler, passed away March 22, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.He was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Butler, and was the son of the late Harry R. Morrison and Cecelia (Lassinger) Morrison.Mr. Morrison was a graduate of Butler High School.Ralph worked as a parts salesman for Superior Auto Parts in Butler for 39 years, retiring in 1990. Before holding that position, he worked as a butcher at the former A&P in Butler.Mr. Morrison was a member of Meridian Presbyterian Church in Butler. He was the Sunday school treasurer and a member of the adult Bible study.Mr. Morrison was a member of the South Butler Fire Co. and volunteered for Lifesteps in Butler, Snyder Health Care Center in Marienville, Pa., Butler VA Medical Center and for individuals in need. Ralph's greatest love was his family first, and flowers.Ralph is survived by his loving spouse, Lois Shuler Morrison, whom he married in 2004; two daughters, Marsha (Terry) Webster of Fort Thomas, Ky., and Wendy (Richard) McKinnis of Leeper, Pa.; three stepsons, Jim (Linda) Shuler of Butler, Don (Carol) Shuler of Butler, and Robert (Lynda) Shuler of Butler; a stepdaughter, Kathy (Frank) Dittmer of Butler; a grandson, Jack Webster; two granddaughters, Heather (Jamie) Himmelberger and April McKinnis; three great-grandchildren, Shayla, Ashlyn and Jayse Himmelberger; 15 step grandchildren; 34 step great-grandchildren; and one step great-great-grandson; four sisters, Marjorie Wahler of Texas, Pearl (Don) Park of Medina, Ohio, Betty Butler of Butler, and Margaret Morrison of Butler; and two brothers, Art Kearns of Butler, and Clyde Hillard of Butler.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Jean Morrison, who passed away in 1999; six sisters; three brothers; and one step great-grandson.MORRISON - Per his wishes, there will be no public viewing for Ralph C. Morrison, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020.Family and friends will be invited to a memorial service to celebrate the life of Ralph to be held at a later date and it will take place at Meridian Presbyterian Church.Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with the arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ralph to Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave., Butler, PA 16001.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close