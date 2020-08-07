Ralph C. Morrison, 92, of Butler, who passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, will have a memorial service held in his honor at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave., Butler, for immediate family only.
For those who are not able to attend, there will be a live stream of the service starting at 11 a.m. at www.meridianpres.org
.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.