Ralph C. Morrison
Ralph C. Morrison, 92, of Butler, who passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, will have a memorial service held in his honor at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave., Butler, for immediate family only.

For those who are not able to attend, there will be a live stream of the service starting at 11 a.m. at www.meridianpres.org.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Meridian Presbyterian Church (Immediate family only)
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
