Ralph Charles Scherder, 93, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 26, 1927, in Verona, and was the son of the late Joseph Charles and Caroline (Schreck) Scherder.
Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
He was a pilot who enjoyed flying. Ralph loved to hunt, fish and golf. He also enjoyed playing the piano. Ralph was loved by many.
Ralph attended St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Herman.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Grace V. (Egan) Scherder of Butler; his daughter, Janet (Robert) Hoffmann of Penn Hills; two sons, Ralph C. (Kathleen) Scherder Jr. of Butler and Joseph (Marly) Scherder of Butler; six grandchildren, Amy, Erika, Kathleen, Robert, Ralph III and Jessica; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his six brothers.
SCHERDER - Friends of Ralph Charles Scherder, who died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler, with Father James Kurtz officiating.
Interment will follow in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
.