Ralph E. Tryka
Ralph E. Tryka, 73, of Rio Hondo, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas, after a short battle with leukemia.
He was born in Butler, to Felix and Elsie Brown Tryka.
He graduated from Butler High School.
Ralph worked at Armco Steel Corp., until he retired in 1996.
He was a Jack-of-all-trades and could fix or repair anything.He was a fan of the Steelers, Penguins and NASCAR.Marienville, Pa., was his summer home.
Ralph was an outdoorsman.He enjoyed traveling, hunting and fishing.He loved bow hunting for elk every fall in Colorado.
Ralph was a dedicated senior softball player in several leagues in the Rio Grande Valley and in Oil City.He played several years in the Huntsman World Senior Games.
Ralph loved to joke and tease.He was honest, thoughtful and fair, and was a wonderful husband, father and friend to all.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a daughter, Chris Tryka; a sister, Ruth (Dave) Geurnsey;a brother, William (Wilma) Tryka; and his canine companions, Julie, Amy, Trucker and Jake.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Francis Hutchison.
TRYKA - Arrangements for Ralph E. Tryka, who died Saturday, July 25, 2020, are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home of Harlingen, Texas.
Memorial donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
You are invited to sign the online guest book or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
