Ralph Harry Meier, 96, of Butler passed away June 27 at his residence.
He was born Aug. 17, 1922, in Butler, and was the son of the late Frank A. and Alma (Brucker) Meier.
Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in four major battles in Europe during World War II.
He was a master violin maker. He retired from American Glass Research as a journeyman tool and die maker.
He had been a member of Intersection Community Church, which was formerly Christ Outreach Church.
Surviving are two grandchildren, Bridget (John) Vissari of Butler, and Brent (Emily) Meier of Brookline, N.H.; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sophie (Zubik) Meier, whom he married July 22, 1943, and who passed away on Feb. 2, 2018; and his son, Lynn Dale Meier.
MEIER - Graveside and military services for Ralph Harry Meier, who died Thursday, June 27, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesdayat Summit Evangelical Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Butler.
Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of any flowers or gifts, donations may be made to his great- grandson's charity, www.achromacorp.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 6, 2019