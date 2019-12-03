Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Leroy Huffman. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Leroy Huffman, 81, of Forward Township passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

Born on June 7, 1938, in Callery, he was the son of the late Fred L. Huffman and Ina Claire Huffman.

Ralph was a member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Evans City.

He belonged to the Teamsters Labor Union and worked for them as a truck driver.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Joy Voeltzel of Forest Hills, Ralph "Jake" Huffman Jr. of Evans City, Rick Huffman of Florida, Ronald Huffman of Turtle Creek, Jill Huffman of the South Hills, Russell Huffman of Pittsburgh, Eddie Huffman of Pittsburgh, and Sandra Matuke and her husband, Shad Bailey, of Butler; his 13 grandchildren, Destiny, Jordan, Liam, Richie, Kaitlin, Tyler, Krystall, Rick Jr., Brendan, Harley, Lexis, James and Matthew; and his two great-grandchildren, Presley and Kaydence.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by two sisters.

HUFFMAN - Friends of Ralph Leroy Huffman, who died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, will be received from noon until the time of the funeral ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

Ralph will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Ralph Leroy Huffman, 81, of Forward Township passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.Born on June 7, 1938, in Callery, he was the son of the late Fred L. Huffman and Ina Claire Huffman.Ralph was a member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Evans City.He belonged to the Teamsters Labor Union and worked for them as a truck driver.He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting.He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Joy Voeltzel of Forest Hills, Ralph "Jake" Huffman Jr. of Evans City, Rick Huffman of Florida, Ronald Huffman of Turtle Creek, Jill Huffman of the South Hills, Russell Huffman of Pittsburgh, Eddie Huffman of Pittsburgh, and Sandra Matuke and her husband, Shad Bailey, of Butler; his 13 grandchildren, Destiny, Jordan, Liam, Richie, Kaitlin, Tyler, Krystall, Rick Jr., Brendan, Harley, Lexis, James and Matthew; and his two great-grandchildren, Presley and Kaydence.In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by two sisters.HUFFMAN - Friends of Ralph Leroy Huffman, who died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, will be received from noon until the time of the funeral ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.Ralph will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close