Ralph MacDonald Christley, 75, of Slippery Rock, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Butler Memorial Hospital with his daughter and son-in-law by his side.

Born Dec. 9, 1944, in Butler, he was the son of the late Earl DeLoy and Ida Mae Peters Christley.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Ralph worked for 26½ years at Halstead, until they closed, and then continued his career until retirement at Remacor in West Pittsburgh.

He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, where he enjoyed fishing, hiking and watching wildlife from his window or by sitting on his porch.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Valerie A. (Kevin R.) Bres of Prospect; his siblings, Robert (Carol) Christley of Prospect, Jon Christley of Butler, and Judy (George) Stevenson of Prospect; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Christley, who passed away June 22, 1996; an infant daughter, Rebecca; and his siblings, Don Christley, Gary Christley and Nancy Christley.

CHRISTLEY - Due to the current health concerns, the family is planning a memorial service with military honors later this summer for Ralph MacDonald Christley, who died Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Memorial contributions may be given to any local food bank of your choice.

For additional or updated information, you can go to







