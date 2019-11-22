Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph W. Lyon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph W. Lyon, 95, of Butler, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Colonial Gardens Guest House.

Born Oct. 18, 1924, in Cranberry Township, he was the son of the late James Lyon and Mildred Croft Lyon.

Ralph served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II.

He was employed as a truck driver for Halstead Mitchell in Zelienople.

Ralph was a member of the Butler County Sheriff's Posse and the International Brotherhood of Magicians.

He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Ralph leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 71 years, Norma Jean Shaffer Lyon; his nieces, Robin Batykefer and her husband, Terry, of Butler, and Debbie Schuster and her husband, Dave, of Marion, Ohio; his five great-nieces and nephews; and his six great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter L. Lyon and Kenneth Lyon.

LYON - A memorial service for Ralph W. Lyon, who died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







