Ralph W. "Saul" McCormick, 99, of Harmony passed away at his home Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

Born April 30, 1920, in Harmony, he was the son of the late Elmer McCormick and Catherine Lutz McCormick.

Saul was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served proudly during World War II.

He retired from Johns Manville.

He was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 957 in Harmony and was a lifetime member of the Harmony VFD.

Saul will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Saul leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Dennis H. (Mary) McCormick and Gary (Nancy) McCormick; his stepchildren, Suzanne Urlacher and Joe Urlacher; his grandchildren, Rebecca Thomas, Beth McCormick, Megan McCormick, Todd McCormick, Katie McClure, Heather McCormick, Amber Durban, Autumn Huntington, Tim Urlacher and Joe Urlacher; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Margaret "Squeek" Charles and Vera Grace Eisenbrown.

In addition to his parents, Saul was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Reader McCormick, who passed away Dec. 3, 2011; his son, Alan Stewart McCormick; and his siblings, Irene, Robert, James and Lawrence McCormick.

MCCORMICK - Friends of Ralph W. "Saul" McCormick, who died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Saul will be laid to rest with military honors at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.

Donations may be made in Saul's memory to Harmony Fire District, 543 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037, or to the , 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







