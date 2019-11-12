Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Randal K. Gullickson died at home Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends, and embraced in their love. In the weeks before falling ill, Randy was traveling in Switzerland and France, riding trains through the Alps, visiting the Matterhorn, and living his maxim, ex-prime diem, squeezing every day to the very last drop.

Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Tracy Baker Gullickson; his son, Jason (Jessica) Gullickson, and grandson, Malcolm, of Baden; his daughter, Anna (Rob Morris) Gullickson of Butler; and his brother, Jeff (Mary) Gullickson of Hubertus, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Arlene Gullickson; and the infant brother he never met, David.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc., and his Master of Divinity from Luther-Northwestern Seminary in St. Paul, Minn.

After completing seminary, he served as assistant minister at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wisc., and then as executive director of Luther Park Bible Camp in Danbury, Wisc.

In 1985, Randy moved his family to Pennsylvania, where he fulfilled the role of executive director at Camp Lutherlyn in Prospect, for 31 years until his retirement in 2016.

Over the years, he served on many National Lutheran Outdoor Ministries committees, as president of the Association of Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Professionals, and on the board of directors of Lutheran Outdoor Ministries.

Randy had a deep and abiding love for God's creation, and he spent much of his time adventuring in the great outdoors. He made it his life's purpose to teach and challenge others to show God's love by making life-giving choices and living with open hands in God's grace. During his years at Lutherlyn, he changed the lives of thousands of campers and staff by listening, inspiring, and loving, with a passion for making the Gospel come alive.

He was known for his abilities to engineer, invent, build, and fix almost anything. He was an inspirational thinker, who was called to create things that awaken spirit. He loved camping, canoeing, travel, music, wood and leatherworking, telling stories, writing poetry, crafting pottery, philosophizing, mastering just about any skill that caught his interest, and making jokes, especially bad puns. His wit and sense of humor were gifts he freely gave to everyone he met, right up to the end.

Randy taught us how to live, even as he showed us how to die - building bridges and tearing down walls - making connections with, affirming, and giving life to everyone he could reach.

GULLICKSON - Visitation for the Rev. Randal K. Gullickson, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at First English Lutheran Church, 241 N. Main St., Butler.

Following the funeral services Saturday, a memorial luncheon will be held at Camp Lutherlyn, 500 Lutherlyn Lane, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Camp Lutherlyn, P.O. Box 355, Prospect, PA 16052, or online at

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



