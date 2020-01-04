Randall "Randy" E. Smith, 64, of Butler went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, while surrounded by his family.
Born in 1955, in Butler, he was the son of the late John and Marion (Anthony) Smith.
Randy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He served his country honorably within the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.
He worked for the B&O Railroad as a lineman and machinist for more than 15 years. He then worked for the Tribune-Review for over 20 years as a pressman until his retirement.
Randy loved boating, fishing and tinkering around, and fixing his family's cars, but he loved more than anything spending time with his family and grandchildren, and was known for biting toes.
He is survived by his wife of more than 46 years, Joanna Smith.
He was the father of Angel (Scott) Walker, Brent (Jessica) Smith, Katrina Smith and Eric (Shana) Smith; and the grandfather of Reese, Tagg, Haley, Ireland, Piper and Ethan.
He is also survived by his sisters, Cindy Reott and Debbie (Ed) Michael.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, David Smith, Jack Smith and Gerry Ezatoff.
"Love doesn't die, people do. So, when all that's left of me is love, give me away." - Merrit Malloy
SMITH - A memorial gathering and service for Randall "Randy" E. Smith, who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Butler.
Services have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020