Randall "Randy" Owen Snyder, 61, of Harrisville passed away on Thursday at his home surrounded by his family after a nine-month battle with leukemia.

He was born Jan. 30, 1958, in Grove City, and was the son of the late Victor R. Snyder Jr. and Mary Louise Owen Snyder.

Randy graduated from Slippery Rock High School and worked at General Electric in Grove City, retiring in June of 2018 after 30-plus years. He formerly worked at AGR in Butler.

Randy was a simple man with simple tastes. He was an avid reader. He liked tinkering on his tractor, his automobiles and around his house. He coached his son's Marion Township Little League Baseball team, the West Sunbury Pony League team and Moniteau Youth Football. He also cheered on his son at the Moniteau High School football games and cheered for his daughter during her dancing and cheerleading years.

He enjoyed watching the Steelers, but his love was with the Pirates. He and his daughter enjoyed a Dad-Daughter Game at PNC Park at least once a year.

He liked small-stream trout fishing, fly fishing, hunting deer, working in his garden and removing pesky beavers from his pond.

Randy is survived by his wife, Carole Jean (Martin) Snyder of Harrisville; his daughter, Morgan Jean Snyder (Eric Rodriguez) of Pittsburgh; his son, Dylan (Michele) Snyder of Southaven, Miss.; and the light of his life his granddaughter, Olivia "Liv" Jean Snyder.

Also surviving are his sisters, Sherry (Herb) Carlson of Slippery Rock, Pamela (Curt) Watson of Boyers and Karen (Jim) Anderson of Slippery Rock; and his brothers, Gary (Sandy) Snyder and Ronald Snyder, both of Harrisville.

He is also survived by his aunts and uncles; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father- in-law, Bob and Arlene Martin; his sister-in-law, Janice; his brother, Jeffrey Snyder; and a niece, Ashley Anderson.

The Snyder family would like to thank the staff on 7 Main and 7 West at Shadyside Hospital along with the visiting nurses of Venango County and the staff at Hillman Cancer Center. Special thanks to Dr. James Rosetti and his staff.

SNYDER - The family of Randall "Randy" Owen Snyder, who died Thursday, June 27, 2019, will welcome friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.

Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Lewis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate blood.

