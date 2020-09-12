Randall Wimer, 81, of Butler passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born on May 15, 1939, in Evans City, and was the son of the late Arthur and Alice Wimer.
Randall was honorably discharged after serving for four years in the U.S. Navy.
He retired after 32 years from Armco.
Randall enjoyed golfing, watching the Steelers, and animals. Above all else, he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He was the loving husband of Norma (Maddalena) Wimer, whom he married on July 27, 1957.
He was the father of Lorri Wimer, Michelle (Brian Duffy) Wimer and Karen Kunselman; the brother of Gary and Allan Wimer; and the grandfather of Trevor Liebler and Jennifer (Larry) Leung.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Brandon Liebler.
WIMER - Arrangements for Randall Wimer, who died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
