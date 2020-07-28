Randolph Daniel Dahl Sr., 64, of East Brady, began his final journey on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Born March 8, 1956, in Altoona, he was the son of the late Adolph Meyer Dahl Sr. and Katherine Viola (Pletcher) Dahl.
He attended Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pa., and Hampton High School in Gibsonia.
He, along with his wife of 45 years, owned multiple businesses, including Interstate Builders, City Landscape Supply, Chicora Sporting Goods and Sandwich Shop, and numerous rental properties.
Randy lived life to the fullest. He was a faithful son of God, a devoted husband and father, a successful entrepreneur and a humanitarian.
Randy enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grand child. He was the captain of the sailing vessel, The Rooster, navigating from Port St. Lucie, Fla., to Rio Dulce, Guatemala and back. He enjoyed many road trips around the United States from Maine to Florida to California and everywhere in between. He traveled internationally and organized several mission trips to Central America, distributing Bibles and medical supplies.
Randy was a member of Butler/Victory Lodge 272 F&AM.
Randy is survived by his wife, Mary Katherine (Gamble) Dahl, whom he married Nov. 1, 1975; his sons, Randolph D. Dahl Jr. and his wife, Jamie, their two children, Rachael and Randolph III and a granddaughter, Gabriella, Andrew M Dahl and his wife, Jennifer, Joseph G. Dahl, Nathaniel W. Dahl Sr. and his wife, Amber and their six children, Nathaniel Jr., Arianna, Abraham, Gabriel, Liam and Donald, Jonathon S. Dahl Sr. and his wife, April and their two children, Jonathon Jr. and Edna, and Adolph H. Dahl Sr. and his wife, Mercedes and their three children, Mackenzie, Cecilia and Adolph Jr.; his daughters Chattele L. Melnick and her husband, Phillip Sr. and their four children, Alexandra, Faith, Phillip Jr., and Oliver, Katherine V. Donelly's (deceased) daughter Maddison, and Mary E. Inakavadze and her husband, Vache, and their two children, Liana and Lillian; two nieces Susan McNeil and Lisa Alcorn; and his mother-in-law, Evelyn (Green) Gamble.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia (Dahl) Gallagher; his brothers, Adolph (Skip) Dahl Jr., and Rondolph Dahl; a nephew, Adolph Dahl III and his daughter, Katherine (Dahl) Donelly.
DAHL - Family and friends of Randolph Daniel Dahl Sr., who died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Randolph will be laid to rest at Somerset County Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.