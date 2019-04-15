Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy J. Farren. View Sign

Randy J. Farren, 62, of Havelock, N.C., formerly of Bruin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, following an illness at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C.

Randy was born July 3, 1956, in Oil City. He was the son of Donald L. and Phyllis Mae Snow Farren.

He was a 1974 graduate of Karns City High School.

On June 4, 1983, he married his lovely wife, Wanda Lea Lascoula of Butler.

Randy honorably served more than 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, stationed at Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune. He also served aboard the U.S.S. Nassau during Desert Storm and was a recruiter in Altoona.

Randy enjoyed hunting, gardening and sitting by the fire. One of his favorite pastimes was playing pool in the APA Pool League.

He is survived by his sons, Danny Farren of Havelock, N.C., and Ben Farren and his wife, Hollie, of Havelock, N.C.; two grandchildren, Jasper and Brilea Farren of Havelock, N.C.; his sister, Paula Gibson and her husband, David, of Mars; his brothers, Donald E. Farren and his wife, Ruth Ann, of Bruin and Kenneth L. Farren and his wife, Colleen, of Petrolia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his wife of more than 30 years, Wanda Farren.

FARREN - Family and friends of Randy J. Farren, who died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 102 Argyle St., Petrolia, with a luncheon to follow at Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 107 S. Argyle St., Petrolia.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave a condolence for Randy's family, visit







