1/
Ray A. Myers
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray A. Myers, 62, of Butler passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born May 11, 1958, in Natrona Heights, and was the son of Bernice and the late Charles Myers.

Ray enjoyed watching TV shows and spending time with his family, especially his mother.

He was loved and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Charles (Joyce) Myers, Dennis (Marlene) Myers and Ronald Myers; his aunt, Gladys Reed; and his niece, Emillie (Edwin) Eck.

He was a great uncle of Camillie, Mollie, Corallie and Edwin Eck Jr.

Ray's family would like to offer a very warm thank you to the caretakers at Chicora Medical Center.

MYERS - Friends of Ray A. Myers, who died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

Burial will be held privately.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Prayer Service
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved