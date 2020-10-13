Ray A. Myers, 62, of Butler passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
He was born May 11, 1958, in Natrona Heights, and was the son of Bernice and the late Charles Myers.
Ray enjoyed watching TV shows and spending time with his family, especially his mother.
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Charles (Joyce) Myers, Dennis (Marlene) Myers and Ronald Myers; his aunt, Gladys Reed; and his niece, Emillie (Edwin) Eck.
He was a great uncle of Camillie, Mollie, Corallie and Edwin Eck Jr.
Ray's family would like to offer a very warm thank you to the caretakers at Chicora Medical Center.
MYERS - Friends of Ray A. Myers, who died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
Burial will be held privately.
