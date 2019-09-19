|
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Ray Anson Aites, 87, of West Kittanning passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 5, 1932, in Cadogan, Pa., and was a son of the late Andrew and Erma (Fiscus) Aites.
Ray was the owner and operator of Mickey & Bill's Garage and also worked at Pullman-Standard.
He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps.
He more recently attended St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Kittanning.
He belonged to American Legion Post 0488 in Bradys Bend.
Ray liked working on cars and he enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include his daughters, Cheryl (Roy) Linn of Butler, Lori (Rick) Adams of Slippery Rock, and Lisa Rogers of Woodstock, Va.; his grandsons, Adam Linn, Kyle Linn, Stephen (Sheila) Adams and Joshua (Tori) Adams; his great-granddaughter, Adora Adams; a sister, Betty Summerville of Kittanning; a brother, Elmer "Red" Aites of Kittanning; a sister-in-law, Gail Hartman of Decatur, Ill.; and his stepchildren, Raylene (Burt) Curran of East Brady, Charles (Becky) Wilson of Imperial, Pa., and William Wilson of Apex, N.C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann (Guthrie) Aites; his second wife, Doris (Simpson) Aites; and his stepson, Larry Wilson.
AITES - Friends of Ray Anson Aites, who died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating.
Burial will be in Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ray's honor to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019
