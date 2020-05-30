Ray H. Mekis, 87, of Renfrew, entered his heavenly home May 24, 2020.
He was born July 25, 1932, in Albany, N.Y., the son of Thomas A. Mekis and Anna Harmon Mekis. He grew up on a beautiful farm on Mekis Road in Middlesex Township.
He attended Mars High School, graduating in 1950. He received a civil engineering degree from Penn State in 1954.
Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956, he served for two years.
After his service, he began building bridges with the Mekis Construction Co., which his father founded in 1946. He later became president and CEO of the company and part owner with his brother, Thomas B. Mekis. Building bridges was Ray's passion and he remained involved until the end of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ella McGee Mekis, and his second wife, Sandy Kutsch Mekis.
Traveling, hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and walking on the Great Wall of China were some of the highlights of his life. His parents instilled in him a love of Hawaii, but it was his desire to return one last time to Arizona, where he spent many wonderful winters.
Ray battled brain surgery and multiple cancers for many years. His eyesight began to deteriorate in his 40s. Because of macular degeneration, he eventually became totally blind. Although Ray could not see, he appreciated the love of gardening. Everything Ray planted thrived.
Pittsburgh sports teams were a lifeline for Ray. He was an avid listener and knew all the important plays by heart.
The last nine years of Ray's life, he was lovingly taken care of by his two caregivers, Martha Chavarria and Michael Ganster, who moved in with him and took care of him 24 hours a day without a vacation or a day off. They dedicated their lives to helping him. It was Martha who showed Ray that there was a God who loved him. She showered His love each day by ministering to Ray's needs. It was Martha who sang "The Lord's Prayer" and "Amazing Grace" in her beautiful voice before he took his last breath.
There is a sign on the Mekis Construction Co. yard. It says, "Entering Paradise." Ray Mekis entered paradise May 24, 2020.
Surviving are his sister, Barbara Wiles and his brother-in-law, Dick Wiles; and his brother, Thomas B. Mekis and his wife, Phyllis Sue Mekis.
MEKIS- Private visitation and service for Ray H. Mekis, who died Sunday, May 24, 2020, will be held at Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.
Burial service will follow at St. John Church, Coylesville.
Donations may be made to the Blind Association of Butler, 322 N. Cedar St., Butler, PA 16001, or at https://theblindassociation.org.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.