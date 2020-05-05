Ray H. Steeb
Ray H. Steeb, of North Sewickley Township, formerly of Zelienople, passed away at the age of 80, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Born Aug. 26, 1939, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Clarence and Edna (Barto) Steeb.
Ray was the former owner of Steeb's Amoco Gas Station.
He is survived by two daughters, Michele (Doug) Humble and Tammie (John) Roland; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Jaymes), Bradlee (Kelsey) and Nickolas; a great-granddaughter; two sisters, Doris (Jim) Depew and Evelyn Schlemmer; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dale, Clare and Carl Steeb.
STEEB - All services were private for Ray H. Steeb, who died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Gabauer Funeral Home, 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton.
Please visit www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
