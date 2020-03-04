Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond A. "Ray" Bukowski. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Interment Following Services t. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery Zelienople , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond A. Bukowski, 80, of Zelienople passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born Sept. 8, 1939 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John Bukowski Sr. and Frances Zola Bukowski.

Ray graduated from Freedom High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of Zelienople American Legion Post 474.

He was employed by Robinson Industries for 27 years and also worked for MSA and Halstead Industries. He served as a member of the Zelienople VFD.

Ray was a devoted volunteer and fan of the Seneca Valley sports program. He served as a member of the Quarterback Club and the 50/50 Raffle Club, assisting with the raffle at games.

Ray loved coaching Little League Baseball. He also loved coaching youth football and was especially proud of the 1977 Colts championship team.

Ray will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and the community he served.

Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 49 years, Patricia I. Zack Bukowski, whom he married May 16, 1970; his sons, Scott Bukowski and his wife, Jodi, of Pattersonville, N.Y., and Daren Bukowski of Zelienople; his four grandchildren, Chelsea, Cameron, Kaylie and Lexie Bukowski; and his beloved Ginger Cat.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, John Bukowski Jr.

BUKOWSKI - Friends of Raymond A. Bukowski, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating.

Ray will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ray's honor to the Harmony Fire District, Station 22, 543 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







