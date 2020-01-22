Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond A. Marburger Sr.. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond A. Marburger Sr., 84, of Zelienople passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 while under the care of UPMC Cranberry Place.

Born Sept. 27, 1935 in Evans City, he was the son of the late Leroy Marburger and Alberta Fiel Marburger.

Ray was a member of St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church in Zelienople.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

Ray retired from Canon USA, where he worked as a fabricator and welder.

He was a former member of the Harmony Moose Lodge and the Independent Order of Foresters.

Ray enjoyed working with leather, painting, gardening, fishing, hunting, picnics, camping and especially enjoyed traveling to Newfoundland.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Teresa J. Devereaux Marburger, whom he would have celebrated 63 years of marriage with on April 27, 2020; five children, Lisa A. Marburger of Jackson Township, Karen (Jack) Sharrar of Harmony, Christina (Shawn) Vincent of Leeper, Gerry (Donna) Marburger of Saxonburg, and Dale Marburger of Florida; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son, Raymond A. Marburger Jr.; and two brothers.

MARBURGER - A blessing service followed by military honors for Raymond A. Marburger Sr., who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in Ray's honor to St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020

