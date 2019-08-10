Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond C. Robinson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born July 11, 1973, in Washington, Pa., to Millicent Robinson Cushin.

Raymond worked as a manager for C & S Wonder Wash.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Raymond liked to shoot pool, swim and go fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Dianna K. Robinson, whom he married on Aug. 19, 2007; four sons, Raymond C. Robinson Jr. of Cranberry Township, Malique C. Robinson of Butler, Marlon N. Robinson of Butler and Calvin O. Duehart of Butler; two daughters, Kelly (Manuel) Lowry of Butler and Brittney Duehart of Butler; nine grandchildren; his mother, Millicent Robinson Cushin, and stepfather, Jeffery Cushin of Butler; two brothers, Colvess C. Robinson of Washington, Pa., and Mario D. Robinson of Butler; two sisters, Ruth Robinson of Butler and Robynn Robinson of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Tooter.

ROBINSON - Friends of Raymond C. Robinson Sr., who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Thompson - Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church, 199 Great Belt Road, Butler, with Pastor Joel Ward officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences can be given at



Raymond C. Robinson Sr., 46, of Butler passed away Thursday at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.He was born July 11, 1973, in Washington, Pa., to Millicent Robinson Cushin.Raymond worked as a manager for C & S Wonder Wash.He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.Raymond liked to shoot pool, swim and go fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family.Raymond is survived by his wife, Dianna K. Robinson, whom he married on Aug. 19, 2007; four sons, Raymond C. Robinson Jr. of Cranberry Township, Malique C. Robinson of Butler, Marlon N. Robinson of Butler and Calvin O. Duehart of Butler; two daughters, Kelly (Manuel) Lowry of Butler and Brittney Duehart of Butler; nine grandchildren; his mother, Millicent Robinson Cushin, and stepfather, Jeffery Cushin of Butler; two brothers, Colvess C. Robinson of Washington, Pa., and Mario D. Robinson of Butler; two sisters, Ruth Robinson of Butler and Robynn Robinson of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Tooter.ROBINSON - Friends of Raymond C. Robinson Sr., who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Thompson - Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church, 199 Great Belt Road, Butler, with Pastor Joel Ward officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.