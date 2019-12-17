Raymond C. Robison, 93, of Butler passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born May 22, 1926, a birthday he proudly shared with his wife and youngest sister, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Mary Elizabeth Turney Robison.
Ray was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee and was also an Armco retiree.
As a lifelong Butler resident, he was a member of St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church and Roman Catholic Men's Club, Post 249, Butler Elks 170 and the American Legion 117.
He enjoyed and excelled at many activities including woodworking, gardening, camping, boating, fishing, building and flying model airplanes, and square dancing.
Ray will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Martha J. (Forcht) Robison; his daughter, Karen E. Martin, and her husband, Fred R. Martin; three grandchildren, Lindsey Parker and her husband, Jeremy Parker, Edward Martin, and Patrick Martin and his wife, Lauren Martin; five great-grandchildren; three siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
ROBISON - A Mass for Raymond C. Robison, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St. Ext., Butler.
Committal service and military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019